March 1, 2018 / 6:26 PM / in 19 hours

DowDuPont expects agri division to record peak sales of $4.5 bln

1 分钟阅读

March 1 (Reuters) - Chemical company DowDuPont said on Thursday it expected its agriculture division Corteva Agriscience to post peak sales of $4.5 billion due to recent and upcoming product launches.

DowDuPont, which expects to spin off the business by June 1, 2019, said the launches of products such as the Qrome pesticide and Enlist soybeans will drive sales at the unit in North America.

The company, formed after a $130 billion merger of Dow Chemical and DuPont last year, has said it will create two other publicly traded companies to house its material sciences and specialty products businesses. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
