February 26, 2018 / 3:50 PM / 更新于 11 hours ago

DowDuPont unveils corporate names for its three units

1 分钟阅读

Feb 26 (Reuters) - DowDuPont Inc on Monday announced the names of the three publicly traded companies it plans to create following the $130 billion merger of chemicals companies Dow and DuPont last year.

DowDuPont’s materials science company will be called Dow, while the specialty products firm will be named DuPont.

The agricultural unit that will house crop protection products will be called Corteva Agriscience.

The materials science business would be split off by the end of the first quarter of 2019, followed by the agriculture and specialty products businesses by June that year, DowDuPont said earlier this month. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

