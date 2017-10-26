FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DowDuPont sees Q3 earnings, sales rise as new company
频道
专题
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中共十九大
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
分析：华尔街看好电动汽车 但美国人依旧热爱卡车
深度分析
分析：华尔街看好电动汽车 但美国人依旧热爱卡车
焦点：加泰罗尼亚自治区主席称不会提前选举 政治危机加剧
深度分析
焦点：加泰罗尼亚自治区主席称不会提前选举 政治危机加剧
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 上午10点33分 / 更新于 20 小时前

DowDuPont sees Q3 earnings, sales rise as new company

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - DowDuPont, formed through the merger of chemical giants Dow Chemical and DuPont, said it expects third-quarter net sales of $15.4 billion when it reports results as a new company next week.

On a proforma basis, net sales are expected to be $18.3 billion, up 8 percent.

The company expects earnings per share of 55 cents a share on an adjusted proforma basis, up 10 percent from last year.

DowDuPont is expected to report third-quarter results on Nov. 2. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below