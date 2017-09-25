FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DR Horton halves cash flow forecast due to hurricanes
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
2017年9月25日 / 上午11点06分 / 23 天前

DR Horton halves cash flow forecast due to hurricanes

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc, the No.1 U.S. homebuilder, cut its forecast for 2017 cash flow from operations by half, citing delays in construction and deliveries due to recent hurricanes.

The homebuilder now expects to generate about $150 million of cash flow from operations compared with its previous forecast of about $300 million, the company said on Monday.

The company’s shares were down 3.7 percent at $35.52 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

