WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Friday that it would file a lawsuit in a bid to stop Wilhelmsen Maritime Services’ from buying a smaller rival Drew Marine Group.

The FTC said that the $400 million deal would reduce competition in the market for marine water treatment chemicals used in a ship’s boiler water and engine cooling water systems. (Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)