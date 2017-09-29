FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge clears way for Maryland drug price-gouging law
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月29日 / 下午4点43分 / 19 天前

Judge clears way for Maryland drug price-gouging law

Deena Beasley

2 分钟阅读

Sept 29 (Reuters) - A U.S. District Court judge on Friday cleared the way for Maryland to implement the nation’s first law designed to penalize drugmakers for price gouging by denying the generic drug industry trade group’s request for an injunction.

The state’s new law will go into effect as planned on October 1, according to the office of Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh.

Under the statute, Maryland will field complaints and investigate “unconscionable increases” in prices for essential generic medicines. The measure applies only to older, off-patent drugs.

Violations will incur a fine of up to $10,000.

The Association for Accessible Medicines, a generic industry trade group which represents companies like Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Novartis AG’s Sandoz unit, argue that the law is unconstitutional because it does not define price gouging and amounts to intervention by an individual state in interstate commerce.

U.S. District Judge Marvin Garbis wrote that the litigation can continue under the trade group’s argument that the law is too vague, but he dismissed other arguments.

Maryland’s law was passed by the state’s Democrat-controlled legislature in April and Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, said in May that he would allow it to take effect without his signature. (Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below