Software maker SS&C to buy DST Systems in $5.4 bln deal
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
January 11, 2018 / 11:56 AM / a day ago

Software maker SS&C to buy DST Systems in $5.4 bln deal

1 分钟阅读

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Software maker SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc said on Thursday it will acquire DST Systems Inc in a $5.4 billion deal, as it seeks to expand its footprint in financial technology software.

SS&C said it will pay $84 in cash for each DST share.

Reuters on Wednesday reported SS&C was in advanced talks to buy DST, sending DST’s shares up nearly 23 percent to $79.89.

The stock was up another 3.9 percent at $83 in premarket trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

