Dow, DuPont merger wins antitrust approval with conditions
2017年6月15日 / 晚上8点12分 / 2 个月前

Dow, DuPont merger wins antitrust approval with conditions

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 15 (Reuters) - The planned merger of DuPont and Dow Chemical Co on Thursday has won U.S. antitrust approval on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.

The deal between the chemical manufacturing titans was announced in December 2015 in what was billed as an all-stock merger valued at $130 billion, in a first step toward breaking up into three separate businesses. (Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

