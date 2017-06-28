FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
Dow and DuPont reaffirm to close merger in August 2017
2017年6月28日 / 晚上11点06分 / 1 个月前

Dow and DuPont reaffirm to close merger in August 2017

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 28 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.

Boards of both companies have jointly started a portfolio review and have engaged McKinsey & Company to assist in the assessment.

Alexander Cutler, lead director of DuPont, said, "If results of our review demonstrate there is net greater long-term value creation to be realized through a change in portfolio, it will be pursued."

Canada's Competition Bureau said on Tuesday it would allow a planned merger between DuPont and Dow after both firms agreed to dispose of some assets. (Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Trott)

