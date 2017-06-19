FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Dubai Aerospace to issue up to $2 bln bond for AWAS acquisition - sources
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月19日 / 下午2点23分 / 2 个月前

Dubai Aerospace to issue up to $2 bln bond for AWAS acquisition - sources

Alexander Cornwell

2 分钟阅读

DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) plans to raise up to $2 billion in July to finance part of its acquisition of Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS, according to sources familiar with the matter.

DAE is favouring a bond issuance in the United States, with a bond roadshow expected to start there early next month, the sources said.

The proceeds would be put towards the acquisition announced by DAE in April that will more than double its fleet to 394 aircraft by the end of 2018.

DAE, the aircraft leasing and maintenance company controlled by the government of Dubai, previously said it would fund the deal through committed debt financing and internal resources.

It is acquiring AWAS from private equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

The acquisition, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in the third quarter.

DAE will emerge as one of the world's major aircraft leasors once the deal completes, growing its fleet from 131 owned, managed and committed jets to 394 with a total value of over $14 billion. It will have more than 110 airline customers spread across 55 countries.

AWAS has a fleet of 263 owned, managed and committed narrow and wide-body aircraft, including a pipeline of 23 new aircraft on order to be delivered before the end of 2018. (Additional reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below