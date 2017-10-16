FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai Aerospace plans sukuk issue by mid-2018
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月16日 / 上午9点31分 / 5 天内

Dubai Aerospace plans sukuk issue by mid-2018

Alexander Cornwell

2 分钟阅读

DUBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) intends to tap the Islamic bond market within the next nine months as part of a strategy to diversify the company’s funding, its chief executive said on Monday.

The Dubai government-controlled company became one of the world’s largest aircraft lessors in August after acquiring Dublin-based AWAS.

DAE Chief Executive Firoz Tarapore told Reuters that the company intended to issue a sukuk “very soon”. Asked if that could take place by the middle of 2018, Tarapore answered “most definitely.”

He did not specify how much money the company could raise.

DAE wants to change its capital structure to include a higher percentage of unsecured debt, he said, and the company intends to be a repeat, benchmark issuer in the U.S. debt market. A benchmark issue conventionally means upwards of $500 million.

DAE raised $2.3 billion in the United States through a senior bond issue this year to finance its acquisition of AWAS. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
