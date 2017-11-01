FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Private equity firm Permira to buy Duff & Phelps for $1.75 bln
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 下午12点53分 / 更新于 21 小时前

UPDATE 1-Private equity firm Permira to buy Duff & Phelps for $1.75 bln

2 分钟阅读

(Adds background, financial and legal advisers)

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Permira Funds said on Wednesday it would buy corporate finance adviser Duff & Phelps for $1.75 billion to tap the growing demand for advisory services as regulators push for improved corporate practices.

U.S. regulators have tightened the noose on companies’ accounting and corporate practices since the 2009 financial crisis. The recent accounts scandal at Wells Fargo and a data breach at Equifax have revived calls for stricter scrutiny.

“Companies of all sizes and across all industries demand sound, objective and independent counsel to help them execute their most important business decisions,” said Nic Volpi, Partner at Permira.

The deal, Permira’s first financial services investment in the United States, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018.

Carlyle Group and Neuberger Berman are among those selling stake in Duff & Phelps, which was founded in 1932 as an investment research firm. (reut.rs/2h2QApZ)

UBS Investment Bank, Permira’s financial adviser, provided financing for the deal. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom was the legal adviser.

Duff & Phelps was advised by Evercore, while Kirkland & Ellis and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius were the legal advisers. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below