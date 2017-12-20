FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Elliott takes 5.6 percent stake in Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
时事要闻
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
中国财经
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
December 20, 2017 / 8:44 AM / 6 days ago

Elliott takes 5.6 percent stake in Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry

1 分钟阅读

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management has taken a 5.6 percent stake in Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry AG , a regulatory filing to Swiss exchange SIX showed on Wednesday.

While the details on the seller was not disclosed in the filing, Financial Times reported citing sources that an investment bank sold the shares as part of a complicated derivatives options trade for Chinese conglomerate HNA Group.

HNA Group, which is selling properties to reduce debt, held 21 percent stake in the Swiss company before the sale. (Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan in Gdynia; editing by Jason Neely)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below