2 天前
U.S. utility Duke Energy's profit rises 35 pct
2017年8月3日 / 上午11点00分 / 2 天前

U.S. utility Duke Energy's profit rises 35 pct

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp, the biggest U.S. power company by generation capacity, reported a 35 percent increase in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher prices and electricity sales.

Net income attributable to Duke rose to $686 million, or 98 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $509 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose to $5.56 billion from $5.21 billion. bit.ly/2w9udSv (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

