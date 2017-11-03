FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Hurricane Irma weighs on Duke Energy's profit, forecast
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
深度分析
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
国际财经
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月3日 / 中午11点32分 / 更新于 21 小时前

UPDATE 1-Hurricane Irma weighs on Duke Energy's profit, forecast

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details on full-year forecast, segment revenue)

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Utility company Duke Energy Corp on Friday trimmed its full-year earnings forecast after reporting a drop in third- quarter profit as its electricity business took a hit from disruptions caused by Hurricane Irma.

Duke, which delivers power to about 7.4 million U.S. customers, said operating revenue in its electric utilities and infrastructure unit fell 3.3 percent to $6.13 billion in the quarter. (bit.ly/2zcdgsK)

Irma hit southwestern Florida on Sept. 10 as a Category 4 hurricane, leaving millions of Americans without power. The company has about 1.8 million customers in the state.

Duke Energy, which had previously forecast 2017 adjusted earnings of $4.50 to $4.70 per share, shaved the upper end by 10 cents on Friday.

Total operating revenue slipped 1.5 percent to $6.48 billion.

Net income attributable to Duke Energy fell to $954 million, or $1.36 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.18 billion, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below