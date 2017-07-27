FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 天前
Dunkin' Brands Group reports 12 pct rise in quarterly profit
2017年7月27日 / 上午10点10分 / 9 天前

Dunkin' Brands Group reports 12 pct rise in quarterly profit

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Dunkin' Brands Group Inc reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by demand for its breakfast sandwich wraps and iced coffees.

Net income rose to $55.7 million, or 60 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 1, from $49.6 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

The owner of Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins chains said sales increased to $218.5 million from $216.3 million. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

