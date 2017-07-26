FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 天前
UPDATE 2-Dynavax hepatitis B vaccine works; raises safety issues -FDA
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 下午1点38分 / 10 天前

UPDATE 2-Dynavax hepatitis B vaccine works; raises safety issues -FDA

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

(Updates with analyst comment, cardiologist comment, share reaction)

By Toni Clarke

July 26 (Reuters) - Dynavax Technologies Corp's experimental hepatitis B vaccine is effective, but there were more deaths and serious heart problems in patients given the vaccine than in those given a rival product, according to a preliminary Food and Drug Administration report published on Wednesday.

However, overall numbers and rates of such cardiac events were low, the review concluded, and there were limitations in the evaluation of cardiac events that "limits the causal interpretation of these observations."

The review, posted on the FDA's website, comes two days ahead of a meeting of outside advisors who will discuss the vaccine, Heplisav-B, and recommend whether it should be approved. The FDA is not bound to follow the advice of its advisory panels but typically does so.

The FDA has twice rejected the product citing unresolved safety concerns. The second rejection, in November, sent Dynavax's shares plunging roughly 70 percent to a year low of $3.20. They have since bounced back and were trading down 0.8 percent at $9.83 on Wednesday.

Anupam Rama, an analyst at J.P. Morgan, currently estimates the likelihood of approval at 40 percent given the mixed opinions in the FDA's briefing documents and previous rejections, a position that may change following the advisory committee meeting, he said in a research note on Wednesday.

If the vaccine is approved, Dynavax's shares could rise into the "mid-to-high teens," he added.

Dynavax argues that the higher number of heart problems, including heart attack, recorded with Heplisav-B is due to fewer than expected instances occurring in the group of patients who took GlaxoSmithKline Plc's Engerix-B.

One cardiologist consulted by the FDA said the argument "appears plausible" and suggested the imbalance should be noted on the product's label and safety monitoring should continue after it reaches the market. Two other cardiologists were less sure.

"While the finding could be attributable to chance, I cannot confidently say that there is no increased cardiovascular risk with Heplisav," said one.

The other stated that Dynavax "cannot/does not fully eliminate the notion that this is a "real" observation worth further investigation. I agree."

Heplisav-B is designed to enhance the body's immune response to the hepatitis B virus, which can lead to cirrhosis of the liver, cancer and death. The virus is spread through sexual contact, sharing of needles and from mother to child during pregnancy. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Frances Kerry)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below