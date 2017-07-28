FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 天前
Data supports safety of Dynavax hepatitis B vaccine -U.S. FDA panel
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 晚上8点00分 / 7 天前

Data supports safety of Dynavax hepatitis B vaccine -U.S. FDA panel

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Available data supports the safety of Dynavax Technologies Corp's experimental hepatitis B vaccine when administered to adults, a panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday.

The company will need to track patient outcomes carefully, the panel added.

The advisory committee on Friday voted 11 to 1, with three abstentions, that data supports the safety of the vaccine, Heplisav-B, for adults 18 years and older.

FDA staffers, in a review released earlier this week, said the experimental hepatitis B vaccine is effective, but that there were more deaths and serious heart problems in patients given the vaccine than in those who took a rival product.

The FDA is not bound to follow the advice of its advisory panels but typically does so.

The agency has twice rejected Heplisav-B, citing unresolved safety concerns. The second rejection, in November, sent Dynavax's shares plunging roughly 70 percent to a year low of $3.20. They have since bounced back, closing at $9.25 on Thursday.

Reporting by Deena Beasley in Los Angeles; Editing by Matthew Lewis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below