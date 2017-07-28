Data supports safety of Dynavax hepatitis B vaccine -U.S. FDA panel

July 28 (Reuters) - Available data supports the safety of Dynavax Technologies Corp's experimental hepatitis B vaccine when administered to adults, a panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday.

The company will need to track patient outcomes carefully, the panel added.

The advisory committee on Friday voted 11 to 1, with three abstentions, that data supports the safety of the vaccine, Heplisav-B, for adults 18 years and older.

FDA staffers, in a review released earlier this week, said the experimental hepatitis B vaccine is effective, but that there were more deaths and serious heart problems in patients given the vaccine than in those who took a rival product.

The FDA is not bound to follow the advice of its advisory panels but typically does so.

The agency has twice rejected Heplisav-B, citing unresolved safety concerns. The second rejection, in November, sent Dynavax's shares plunging roughly 70 percent to a year low of $3.20. They have since bounced back, closing at $9.25 on Thursday.