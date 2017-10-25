FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vistra Energy in talks to buy Dynegy - WSJ
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 晚上8点02分 / 更新于 2 小时前

Vistra Energy in talks to buy Dynegy - WSJ

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Texas-based electricity producer Vistra Energy Corp is in talks to buy Dynegy Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Dynegy’s shares rose about 20 percent, while Vistra’s stock inched up 3.6 percent.

Dynegy had a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and Vistra of $8.37 billion as of Tuesday close, according to Thomson Reuters data.

A deal could be announced as soon as next week, the Journal reported. (bitly.is/1g3AhR6)

Vistra and Dynegy were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below