2017年12月12日 / 下午1点52分 / 2 天前

Germany's DZ Bank moves ahead with plans to sell DVB unit -sources

Arno Schuetze, Jonathan Saul

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT/LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - German cooperative lender DZ Bank is moving ahead with plans to sell its DVB transport finance arm, after being hit by large provisions for bad shipping loans, people familiar with the matter said.

Germany’s second-largest lender after Deutsche Bank has hired Goldman Sachs to advise it on strategic options for the DVB unit, including a sale in one go or in segments, they added.

No decision has been taken and DZ Bank will not sell DVB if it fails to get the price it seeks.

DZ Bank, DVB and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

DVB’s lending volumes stood at 11 billion euros ($13 billion) in ship finance in June 2017, while aviation accounted for 7.2 billion, offshore for 2.1 billion and land transport for 1.5 billion.

German banks, once world leaders in ship finance, are estimated to be holding at least $100 billion in distressed shipping loans. Shipping finance sources say much of this debt is unlikely to be recouped in full, meaning heavy losses on investments. ($1 = 0.8495 euros) (Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

