FDA tentatively approves Eagle Pharma's cancer drug
2017年10月27日 / 晚上7点15分 / 更新于 17 小时内

FDA tentatively approves Eagle Pharma's cancer drug

1 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration tentatively approved its injectable drug to treat a most common type of lung cancer and a cancer of mesothelial tissue.

The drug, Pemfexy, is a diluted version of Eli Lilly and Co’s top-selling oncology treatment, Alimta, which raked in sales of $2.28 billion in 2016.

A tentative approval means the drug is not eligible for marketing in the United States because of existing patent protections. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

