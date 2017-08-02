FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Czech crown steadies as investors ponder rate hike chances
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
2017年8月2日 / 下午2点26分 / 9 天内

UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Czech crown steadies as investors ponder rate hike chances

路透新闻部

7 分钟阅读

    * Investors hold breath ahead of Czech rate meet on Thursday
    * Czech rate hike would be first in region since 2013
    * Hungary central bank keeps dovish stance
    * Forint retreats from highs on central bank minutes

    By Krisztina  Than and Jason Hovet
    BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The crown steadied on
Wednesday near one-month lows reached in overnight trade against
the euro due to positioning ahead of a likely interest rate hike
at the Czech central bank's (CNB) meeting on Thursday.
    A rise in the Czech benchmark rate, which is currently the
lowest in Central Europe at 0.05 percent, would be the first
tightening in the region since 2013 and the first in Prague for
almost a decade.
    Other central banks in the region are still in easing mode.
    The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) kept its dovish message
in the minutes of its July policy meeting published on
Wednesday, still flagging the possibility of more monetary
easing with unconventional tools if necessary.
    This helped push the forint a bit weaker in the afternoon
and at 1250 GMT it was down 0.3 percent from Tuesday.
    "The NBH published its minutes which did not contain much
news, but was fairly dovish," a Budapest-based trader said,
adding that this contributed to a retreat in the forint to
levels around 304 from 303 hit on Tuesday. That was the
strongest the forint had been since the second quarter of 2015. 
 
    The forint has also firmed to multi-year highs
against the dollar this week.
    A rate increase in the Czech Republic could boost the forint
again to test the level of 303 versus the euro, the
Budapest-based trader said.
    "But that (Czech rate hike) will not have an impact on the
Hungarian central bank in terms of policy," he said, referring
to the bank's pledge to keep interest rates steady for a
sustained period. Analysts say Hungarian rates could remain
unchanged this year and next. 
    But there are many in the market who believe a Czech rate
hike still cannot be taken for granted, as they say loose
European Central Bank (ECB) policy will prevent the bank
tightening this month.
    On the other hand, solid economic growth of around 3 percent
expected for this year and next and inflation above target,
coupled with wages and house prices soaring, are good arguments
for a rate increase.
    "Front end FRAs did not move much, we still seem to be
having a hike priced in only sometimes in November, the curve
should catch up if CNB delivers the hike tomorrow," Komercni
Banka said in a note on Wednesday.
    "EURCZK gets weaker again, 26.150 (versus the euro) unlikely
to mean much for CNB decision making tomorrow, but a weaker
currency is certainly an inflationary factor should there be a
larger correction."
    The crown was trading at around 26.125 versus the
euro, up a shade from Tuesday but near one-month lows. 
    Elsewhere, currencies were rangebound while stock markets
traded in negative territory, with Bucharest and Budapest
bucking the trend. 
    The Hungarian stock market was boosted by a 1.7 percent rise
in OTP Bank shares and a 0.8 percent rise in
pharmaceuticals firm Richter.
    Magyar Telekom, which will report second-quarter
results at 1600 GMT, was 0.2 percent higher.   
               CEE MARKETS  SNAPSH   AT  1450 CET            
                            OT                      
                            CURRENCIES                       
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                            bid     close   change  in 2017
 Czech crown                26.125  26.148   +0.09      3.38%
                                 0       5       %  
 Hungary                    304.25  303.42  -0.27%      1.50%
 forint                         00      50          
 Polish zloty               4.2550  4.2528  -0.05%      3.50%
 Romanian leu               4.5610  4.5571  -0.09%     -0.57%
 Croatian                   7.4060  7.4095   +0.05      2.01%
 kuna                                            %  
 Serbian                    119.85  119.95   +0.08      2.92%
 dinar                          00      00       %  
 Note: daily   calculated   previo  close   1800             
 change        from         us      at      CET     
                            STOCKS                           
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                                    close   change  in 2017
 Prague                     1011.8  1014.9  -0.30%     +9.79%
                                 6       5          
 Budapest                   35999.  35786.   +0.60    +12.49%
                                95      52       %  
 Warsaw                     2381.8  2386.4  -0.19%    +22.28%
                                 3       0          
 Bucharest                  8300.1  8285.1   +0.18    +17.15%
                                 0       6       %  
 Ljubljana                  809.85  818.74  -1.09%    +12.86%
 Zagreb                     1887.4  1889.9  -0.13%     -5.38%
                                 2       7          
 Belgrade                   707.17  724.22  -2.35%     -1.42%
 Sofia                      713.10  713.30  -0.03%    +21.60%
                            BONDS                            
                            Yield   Yield   Spread  Daily
                            (bid)   change  vs      change in
                                            Bund    
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year                        0   0.077   +070b      +8bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                    0.068   0.049   +028b      +5bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   0.897   0.017   +040b      +1bps
                                                ps  
 Poland                                                      
   2-year                    1.827   0.029   +252b      +3bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                    2.701   0.001   +292b      +0bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   3.361       0   +286b      -1bps
                                                ps  
               FORWARD      RATE    AGREEMENT                
                            3x6     6x9     9x12    3M
                                                    interbank
 Czech Rep             <PR     0.5    0.66    0.75          0
               IBOR=>                               
 Hungary               <BU    0.21     0.3   0.355       0.15
               BOR=>                                
 Poland                <WI    1.79    1.81   1.855       1.73
               BOR=>                                
 Note: FRA     are for ask                                   
 quotes        prices

