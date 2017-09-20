CEE MARKETS-Hungarian bond yields hit record low on central bank easing

* Hungarian bonds up to 10 years trade at record-low yields * Hungarian central bank eased policy contrary to global trend * CEE assets are mostly rangebound, investors watch Fed meeting By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Hungarian bonds traded at record-low yields and the forint slipped on Wednesday, a day after Hungary's central bank (NBH) eased policy, including cutting its overnight deposit rate deeper into negative territory. The bank cut its inflation forecasts and announced other measures to boost liquidity and push long-term forint interest rates lower, bucking a trend among the world's big central banks towards cutting back monetary stimulus. Last month, the Czech central bank started to reverse many years of rate cuts after inflation exceeded its target, which is the lowest in Central Europe at 2 percent. The Hungarian government bond yield curve became flatter. Yields traded at record lows on maturities of up to 10 years, with the 10-year yield dropping 7 basis points to 2.72 percent. The forint eased 0.1 percent to 308.40 against the euro by 0953 GMT, moving closer to 2-1/2-month lows touched near 310 early this week. The easing measures had been well flagged, triggering a slide in the forint in recent weeks from 28-month highs set last month beyond 302. Profit-taking triggered a rebound after the NBH meeting and the direction is uncertain as investors watch how the measures unfold. The forint could resume its slide, KBC analysts said in a note, projecting a weakening to 313 by the last quarter of 2017. With the measures, the bank's three-month deposit facility has lost much of its importance and its fx swap tenders, which provide banks with forint liquidity, are coming into focus. "The next tender is on Monday, and the tenors and the prices will be closely watched," one Budapest-based dealer said. Short-term money market rates may drop into the negative from near zero, and the three-month interbank BUBOR rate decline to 6-8 basis points from 12 basis points, the dealer added. Assets in other Central European financial markets were mostly rangebound as investors await guidance from a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, due after European markets close. "If the (Fed's) rhetoric becomes more hawkish ... this may push the zloty towards 4.30 per euro," Bank Zachodni WBK said in a note. The zloty traded at 4.2765, firmer by 0.1 percent. In equities markets, the stocks of OMV Petrom fell 3 percent in Bucharest after investment fund Fondul Proprietatea said that it would sell 1.45 billion shares in the oil and gas group. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1153 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 26.118 26.110 -0.03% 3.40% 0 0 Hungary 308.40 308.17 -0.07% 0.14% forint 00 50 Polish zloty 4.2769 4.2799 +0.07 2.97% % Romanian leu 4.5985 4.6012 +0.06 -1.38% % Croatian 7.4815 7.4755 -0.08% 0.98% kuna Serbian 118.67 118.95 +0.24 3.94% dinar 00 00 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2017 Prague 1046.1 1047.5 -0.13% +13.5 6 1 1% Budapest 38133. 38176. -0.11% +19.1 99 08 6% Warsaw 2492.1 2502.8 -0.43% +27.9 7 1 4% Bucharest 7928.1 7977.0 -0.61% +11.9 8 3 0% Ljubljana 806.93 806.60 +0.04 +12.4 % 5% Zagreb 1823.2 1825.2 -0.11% -8.60% 3 8 Belgrade 729.78 728.86 +0.13 +1.73 % % Sofia 677.10 670.33 +1.01 +15.4 % 6% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year 0.077 0.302 +076b +30bp ps s 5-year 0.069 0 +035b +2bps ps 10-year 1.074 0 +064b +2bps ps Poland 2-year 1.786 0.02 +247b +2bps ps 5-year 2.704 -0.001 +299b +1bps ps 10-year 3.347 -0.014 +291b +0bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 0.69 0.84 0.94 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.03 0.09 0.07 0.06 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.77 1.8 1.84 1.73 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices