FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中国两会
#贸易战
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
March 9, 2018 / 2:12 PM / a day ago

CEE MARKETS-Crown hits 7-week low as CPI fall may mean fewer rate hikes

7 分钟阅读

    * Czech inflation falls more than forecast in February
    * Crown dips, investors wonder if data change rate hike
prospects
    * CEE price pressures eased, will rise later -analysts
    * Hungary trade surplus strong, forint firmest since Feb. 20

 (Adds comments from Czech central bank, analyst)
    By Sandor Peto and Petra Vodstrcilova
    BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, March 9 (Reuters) - The crown
dipped to a seven-week low against the euro on Friday as
investors mulled if a retreat in Czech inflation would make the
central bank (CNB) slow its interest rate hikes.
    Czech annual inflation fell to 1.8 percent in February,
below analysts' 2 percent forecast, from 2.2 percent in January.

    The decline added to signs that price pressures in Central
Europe are lower than expected, despite a regionwide surge in
wages and consumption. 
    Poland's central bank lowered its inflation forecasts on
Wednesday and surprised investors with strongly dovish comments.

    The CNB said prices of all consumer price basket items were
below its expectation, and the new figures represented dowwards
risk relative to its forecasts.
    Even before the bank's comments, KBC analysts said the CNB
was likely to hike interest rates slower now.
    "Now we see only one more 25 bps rate hike until the end of
this year (compared to two before)," they said in a note.  
    The crown traded at 25.46 against the euro at 1341
GMT, off the lows which it reached after the figures at 25.483,
but weaker by 0.15 percent from Thursday.  
    Austrian-based Erste Bank, a volatile stock listed
in Prague, shed 1.1 percent, but Komercni Banka shares
rose by 0.5 percent. Higher interest rates open room for banks
to increase their revenues.
    Czech inflation was pushed lower mainly by food and beverage
prices that retreated after a jump in items including eggs and
butter in 2017, Erste analyst Jiri Polansky said in a note,
before the CNB's comments.
    But the underlying economic story has not changed, he said.
    "Tight conditions in the labour market, solid domestic
demand, rise in administered prices and higher food and oil
prices...are the most important pro-inflationary factors."
    A Reuters poll of analysts earlier this week projected that 
the crown could spearhead a firming of the main regional
currencies in the coming year, driven by healthy growth and
continuing monetary tightening.
    Other Czech figures underpinned on Friday that wage growth
remains robust, while the country's January trade surplus was
hardly more than half of analysts' forecasts.
    Hungary's January trade surplus, meanwhile, was higher than
expected. This year's surplus will be only marginally below 8.1
billion euros in 2017 despite robust domestic demand,
Takarekbank analyst Gergely Suppan said in a note.
    The forint was steady at 311.79 versus the euro.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1441 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2018
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.4600   25.4220    -0.15%    +0.32%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  311.7900  311.8000    +0.00%    -0.28%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.2020    4.2039    +0.05%    -0.61%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.6577    4.6550    -0.06%    +0.47%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4250    7.4375    +0.17%    +0.07%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.9400  117.9400    +0.00%    +0.47%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2018
 Prague                1116.03  1118.170    -0.19%    +3.51%
                                       0            
 Budapest             38444.09  38670.63    -0.59%    -2.37%
 Warsaw                2337.44   2322.09    +0.66%    -5.03%
 Bucharest             8484.71   8471.65    +0.15%    +9.43%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    820.07    816.84    +0.40%    +1.70%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1857.73   1852.99    +0.26%    +0.81%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    741.06    735.21    +0.80%    -2.47%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  675.69    682.94    -1.06%    -0.26%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    0.8200    0.0510   +137bps     +5bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.2850   -0.0020   +125bps     -2bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.9330   -0.0070   +128bps     -3bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.5840    0.0070   +213bps     +0bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.5010    0.0310   +247bps     +2bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    3.3020    0.0610   +265bps     +4bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                0.96      1.06      1.22      0.90
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.09      0.13      0.20      0.03
                                                    
 Poland                   1.73      1.75      1.81      1.71
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes
我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below