CEE MARKETS-Long-term yields fall on less worry over central bank hawks

* Government bonds yields fall, curves get flatter * UK, Czech cbanks, Fed seen less hawkish than expected * Crown regains some ground, investors continue to eye CNB * MOL earnings report knocks down Budapest stock index By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Central European government bond yields fell on Friday after the British and Czech central banks signalled a slower-than-expected pace of policy tightening ahead and a centrist was nominated as the next head of the U.S. Federal Reserve. The nomination of Jerome Powell was well-flagged but came as a relief as he supports caution in the Fed's interest rate hikes. Fast rises in U.S. interest rates and a surge in the dollar would make assets in emerging markets including Central European economies relatively less attractive. A drop in U.S. 10-year Treasuries yields on Thursday improved sentiment across bond markets in the European Union's eastern wing, one Budapest-based trader said. "An additional factor in the Hungarian market is that the central bank has signalled that it may take further steps to push long-term yields lower," another dealer said. Hungary's 10-year bonds traded at a yield of 2.4 percent, down 6 basis points from Thursday's fixing. Poland's corresponding yield dropped two basis points to 3.4455 percent. The Czech 10-year yield was bid lower by 10 basis points, even though on Thursday the Czech central bank (CNB) raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points for the second time in three months, while the 2-year yield was steady at 0.346 percent. The Czech crown rebounded from an early fall, joining most regional currencies which were firming amid positioning ahead of U.S. jobs data due later on Friday, which can influence expectations about Fed rate hikes. On Thursday the crown fell half a percent against the euro from 4-year highs after the CNB's meeting. The quarter percentage point rate hike met the expectations of most analysts, but the size of likely future hikes that investors read from the bank's comments was disappointing. The crown has still firmed by over 5 percent this year, but the bank will need stronger levels to drive back inflation. "With a calming of rate hike speculation we would now expect a decline of recently witnessed appreciation dynamics for the koruna," Raiffeisen analyst Wolfgang Ernst said in a note. The crown traded at 25.68 against the euro at 1015 GMT, firming in tandem with the forint and the leu . The CNB increased its forecasts for the Czech budget surplus for this year, and September figures showed a higher-than-expected surplus. In equities markets, a more than 3 percent fall in MOL shares knocked Budapest's main index down from Thursday's record highs, after the oil group reported lower-than-expected third-quarter earnings. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1115 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 25.680 25.696 +0.06 5.17% 0 5 % Hungary 311.05 311.48 +0.14 -0.72% forint 00 00 % Polish zloty 4.2415 4.2365 -0.12% 3.83% Romanian leu 4.5948 4.5990 +0.09 -1.30% % Croatian 7.5280 7.5285 +0.01 0.36% kuna % Serbian 118.62 118.69 +0.06 3.99% dinar 00 00 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2017 Prague 1054.0 1066.2 -1.14% +14.3 8 0 7% Budapest 39781. 40149. -0.92% +24.3 32 86 0% Warsaw 2501.4 2501.4 +0.02 +28.4 9 0 % 2% Bucharest 7773.2 7776.3 -0.04% +9.71 8 9 % Ljubljana 794.80 793.22 +0.20 +10.7 % 6% Zagreb 1847.1 1865.2 -0.97% -7.40% 8 4 Belgrade 728.42 727.66 +0.10 +1.54 % % Sofia 671.58 670.13 +0.22 +14.5 % 2% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year 0.346 0.008 +110b +1bps ps 5-year 0.726 0.011 +108b +2bps ps 10-year 1.557 -0.101 +119b -9bps ps Poland 2-year 1.635 -0.007 +239b +0bps ps 5-year 2.694 -0.01 +305b +0bps ps 10-year 3.451 -0.023 +309b -2bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 0.93 1.01 1.17 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.07 0.1 0.13 0.03 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.78 1.83 1.92 1.73 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices