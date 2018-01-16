CEE MARKETS-Leu falls after PM quits, CEE stocks set multi-year highs

* Leu nears record low after PM resignation * Leu, Romanian stocks rebound as ruling party proposes new PM * German stocks rally helps Prague, Warsaw hit multi-year highs * Czech PM Babis loses confidence vote, but seen staying (Adds Romanian PM candidate, Czech confidence vote, central bankers) By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Romanian assets rebounded from a plunge on Tuesday as the ruling Social Democrat party (PSD) quickly picked a candidate to replace prime minister Mihai Tudose, who resigned on Monday. The move reduces the odds of a drawn-out political crisis, but does not eliminate them as President Klaus Iohannis is not certain to accept the candidate, Member of the European Parliament Viorica Dancila. Iohannis appointed Defence Minister Mihai Fifor as interim prime minister, prompting speculation that he was Iohannis's preferred candidate for premier. Tudose was forced to quit after a row with Liviu Dragnea, the powerful leader of the party, which has been racked by corruption scandals. The leu traded at 4.6535 against the euro at 1522, still down 0.3 percent, but off the day's low of 4.6635, drifting away from its end-2017 record low of 4.68. Bucharest's main index, which had hit 4-1/2-month highs in the previous two sessions, slipped 0.26 percent. Other bourses in Central Europe hit or tested multi-year highs, pulled up by optimism over the region's economies, gains in equities in Germany and a positive mood in emerging markets. Warsaw's blue-chip index hit its highest levels since late 2013. It rose by 1.7 percent, with Poland's biggest bank, PKO BP ,leading the rally. PKO shares were at their highest in almost seven years. Czech stocks set a 6-1/2-year high, boosted by strong economic growth, even though Prime Minister Andrej Babis's minority government lost a parliamentary vote of confidence. The defeat had been expected and opens a possibly lengthy period of talks to form a new government. Czech central bank (CNB) board member Vojtech Benda said inflation risks to the CNB's latest forecasts had risen slightly and might allow faster interest rate rises than the bank's outlook foresees. The CNB has increased its interest rates twice since August. The crown firmed 0.2 percent against the euro to 25.48. Romania's central bank delivered its first interest rate hike in a decade last week, but inflation is soon expected to rise above 3.5 percent, the top of its target range. Deputy Governor Liviu Voinea said the bank was confident that the current level of the leu was very close to the level suggested by the economy's fundamentals. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1622 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.4800 25.5250 +0.18% +0.24% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 308.5900 308.9300 +0.11% +0.75% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.1725 4.1765 +0.10% +0.09% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6535 4.6385 -0.32% +0.56% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4240 7.4325 +0.11% +0.08% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.2900 118.1900 -0.08% +0.18% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1113.28 1109.090 +0.38% +3.26% 0 Budapest 39670.80 39579.11 +0.23% +0.75% Warsaw 2586.49 2542.65 +1.72% +5.09% Bucharest 8240.06 8254.85 -0.18% +6.27% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 822.05 828.40 -0.77% +1.94% > Zagreb 1879.60 1870.76 +0.47% +1.99% Belgrade <.BELEX1 774.65 768.01 +0.86% +1.95% 5> Sofia 715.40 714.31 +0.15% +5.60% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.6500 0.0170 +123bps +2bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 0.8990 -0.0520 +103bps -4bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.7410 0.0000 +118bps +3bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6070 -0.0040 +219bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5880 -0.0280 +272bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2790 -0.0190 +272bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.04 1.21 1.36 0.76 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.10 0.18 0.26 0.02 Poland 1.75 1.77 1.86 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes