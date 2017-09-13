FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norwegian Air Shuttle still talking to Ryanair on flight connection deal -CCO
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月13日 / 下午2点32分 / 1 个月前

Norwegian Air Shuttle still talking to Ryanair on flight connection deal -CCO

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle said it is still talking to Ryanair about a flight connection service after Norwegian agreed a partnership with rival easyJet .

British budget airline easyJet launched a new booking platform on Wednesday to allow customers to more easily connect onto long-haul flights with other airlines, moving ahead of its rivals in a potentially lucrative market.

“We’re still talking to Ryanair,” Norwegian Air Shuttle’s Chief Commercial Officer Thomas Ramdahl told Reuters on Wednesday. “We have a solution that works for two parties within the low-cost model, so we can easily bring this solution onto Ryanair if they are willing to join us.”

Ramdahl said the carrier is exploring a similar arrangement with Qantas-owned Jetstar, to service Norwegian’s flights to Singapore, and said he anticipated a similar cooperation between Norwegian and a carrier in Asia in the near future. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Susan Fenton)

