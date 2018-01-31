FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 10:28 PM / 2 days ago

REFILE-Ebay posts loss for holiday quarter as it books $3.1 bln tax charge

1 分钟阅读

(Refiles for typo in headline)

Jan 31 (Reuters) - EBay Inc posted a loss for the key holiday quarter on Wednesday as it booked a $3.1 billion charge from the recent changes in U.S. tax laws.

EBay’s net loss from continuing operations was $2.6 billion or $2.51 per share. A year-ago it earned $5.95 billion or $5.31 per share.

The fourth-quarter loss included the charge, while the prior-year quarter included a tax benefit of $4.6 billion.

Shares of eBay rose 2 percent in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

