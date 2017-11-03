FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-ECB's Nowotny backs turning ESM into IMF-styled rescue fund
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
深度分析
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
国际财经
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年11月3日 / 下午2点02分 / 更新于 18 小时前

UPDATE 1-ECB's Nowotny backs turning ESM into IMF-styled rescue fund

2 分钟阅读

* ESM should become IMF-styled rescue lender

* ECB wants to quit role in euro zone bailout programme

* Brexit could require more market intervention for BoE (Adds quotes on ECB ending role in Greek bailout Troika)

By Marc Jones and Karin Strohecker

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Veteran European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny has backed turning the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) into a IMF-styled lender and for it to take over from the ECB in Greece’s bailout programme.

“(The) ESM might turn into a ‘European Monetary Fund’, and I think that makes a lot of sense,” Nowotny, one of the longest-serving members of the ECB’s Governing Council, said on Friday.

This would show “a rich part of the world is able to solve imbalances by themselves,” while the set-up might also allow the ECB to end its formal role in euro zone bailout, something it has received public criticism for.

“We are having a discussion on this,” Nowotny said. “We don’t have specific knowledge of the pension system in Greece... If we have the ESM as a specialised institution and we concentrate all these kind of surveillance tasks in the ESM. I think it will be much better.”

Nowotny also said Britain’s decision to leave the European Union meant it would no longer be part of the integration dynamic across the European Union.

“You can survive as a single country, but one has to be aware it is costly, and in a multilateral world, to have a standalone strategy is something a small country can do, like Switzerland,” he said, speaking at an event organised by the policy think-tank OMFIF.

“But in the case of Switzerland it means a lot of additional measures,” he said, highlighting the way the Swiss National Bank has had to intervene heavily in currency markets on its own. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Marc Jones, editing by Larry King)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below