Ecuador's Petroamazonas to issue $350 mln bonds to help pay Schlumberger debt
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月19日 / 下午5点17分 / 2 天内

Ecuador's Petroamazonas to issue $350 mln bonds to help pay Schlumberger debt

Alexandra Valencia

2 分钟阅读

QUITO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Ecuador’s state oil company Petroamazonas said it will issue some $350 million in bonds to repay part of its debts with oil services company Schlumberger as part of a wider deal that also includes other payment decisions.

Petroamazonas accumulated debt with foreign suppliers as of 2015 in part due to lower oil prices. The company owes Schlumberger some $850 million.

“An agreement with Schlumberger was reached last week for the payment of the total debt ... In November we will issue bonds for $350 million,” Alex Galarraga, Petroamazonas’ boss told reporters during a visit to the country’s oil bloc known as ITT on Wednesday.

“Petroamazonas will issue bonds and several buyers will acquire the paper, and through Citibank the money will be delivered to Schlumberger,” he added.

Schlumberger did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The agreement also includes payment of $250 million in monthly installments as of next January for two years, at an interest rate of around 4 percent.

The remainder of the debt will be covered in cash and in central bank notes, known by the Spanish acronym TBC.

Ecuador recently negotiated a new fee for service with Schlumberger in an oilfield in the jungle. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer)

