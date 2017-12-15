FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-EDF board approves buying 75.5 percent of Areva NP by end 2017 - sources
频道
专题
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
深度分析
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
深度分析
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
深度分析
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 15, 2017 / 12:12 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-EDF board approves buying 75.5 percent of Areva NP by end 2017 - sources

3 分钟阅读

* Areva not to keep stake in reactor unit after all

* Guarantee requirements on Taishan, Flamanville lifted

* Deal must be signed by year-end (Adds detail on valuation)

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The board of French state-owned utility EDF has given final approval for the acquisition of a 75.5 percent stake in Areva NP, the nuclear reactor construction unit of fellow state-owned nuclear group Areva, by year-end, three sources said.

One said the board had lifted required guarantees on the successful completion of Areva-designed EPR reactors in Flamanville, France, and Taishan, China, as these reactors should be starting up in the coming year.

The source also said that Areva would not, as it had originally wanted, keep a 15 percent stake in its former reactor unit because of European Commission objections.

The companies have said previously that Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) will buy a 19.5 percent stake in Areva NP, while French industrial engineering firm Assystem will buy a 5 percent stake.

EDF and Areva declined to comment.

Another source said that if the agreement is not finalised by year-end, the situation would go back to “square one”.

Under a Nov. 2016 agreement, EDF agreed to buy between 51 and 75 percent of Areva NP based on a value of 2.5 billion euros for 100 percent of its capital..

French daily Le Figaro reported on Wednesday that the 2.5 billion euro valuation would be reviewed “slightly downwards” to take into account the impact of problems with manufacturing quality and document falsification at Areva’s foundry unit Le Creusot.

EDF’s acquisition of Areva NP is is part of a state-led financial rescue operation for Areva which was decided by the previous government in June 2015, when current French President Emmanuel Macron was economy minister in Francois Hollande’s socialist cabinet.

Construction problems at its reactor projects, an ill-timed investment in an African uranium mine and a dearth of orders following the 2011 Fukushima disaster led to years of losses at Areva and wiped out its equity.

The sale of Areva NP is the last step in a restructuring that unwinds Areva’s once much-vaunted model of an integrated nuclear group that mines and enriches uranium, produces nuclear fuel, builds reactors and recycles spent fuel.

Following the sale of Areva NP and other units, Areva is now a uranium mining and nuclear fuel group. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Richard Lough/Jeremy Gaunt)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below