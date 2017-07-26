FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 天前
Edwards Lifesciences raises 2017 forecast after strong quarter
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 晚上8点24分 / 10 天前

Edwards Lifesciences raises 2017 forecast after strong quarter

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Wednesday provided a revised full-year earnings forecast with the new low end of the range above Wall Street estimates, and it posted higher-than-expected second-quarter profit on double-digit growth in sales of its transcatheter heart valve replacements.

Edwards said it now expects adjusted 2017 earnings of $3.65 to $3.85 per share, up from its previous forecast of $3.43 to $3.55 per share. Analysts on average were estimating $3.53 per share, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company posted a net profit of $186.1 million, or 86 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with a profit of $126.6 million, or 58 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Edwards said it earned $1.08 per share. Analysts on average expected 88 cents per share. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Leslie Adler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below