Edwards 3rd-quarter results short of Street estimates; shares fall
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月24日 / 晚上8点25分

Edwards 3rd-quarter results short of Street estimates; shares fall

1 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Tuesday reported slightly lower-than-expected third-quarter profit and revenue and saw a dip in sales of its critically important transcatheter heart valves from the prior quarter, although they grew about 17 percent from a year earlier.

Edwards shares, which were up 22 percent this year, fell more than 7 percent.

The company maintained its full-year forecast for adjusted 2017 earnings of $3.65 to $3.85 per share and revenue of about $3.4 billion. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by James Dalgleish)

