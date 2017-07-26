FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 天前
EFG International says saw further client in H1 at BSI
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月26日 / 凌晨5点25分 / 10 天前

EFG International says saw further client in H1 at BSI

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, July 26 (Reuters) - Assets under management at Swiss private bank EFG International fell 4 percent to 138.4 billion Swiss francs ($145.24 billion) in the first half of 2017, due to continued withdrawals by wealthy clients from Bank BSI which it bought last year.

The average forecast in a Reuters poll of four analysts was for assets under management of 141 billion francs.

"After the positive trends over the last few months, we are confident that the acquired business will further stabilise during the second half of the year," Chief Executive Joachim Straehle said in a statement on Wednesday.

Overall, EFG posted a 19.2 million franc IFRS net profit for the first six months of the year, beating an analyst poll estimate for a 15.6 million franc loss. There had been a wide range of analyst estimates as it was unclear how much of the expected costs from integrating BSI would come in the first half of the year.

$1 = 0.9529 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below