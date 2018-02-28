FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 6:23 AM / 更新于 a day ago

EFG International reports worse than expected 2017 loss

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Feb 28 (Reuters) - EFG International on Wednesday reported a worse-than-expected full year net loss as it absorbed integration costs from its takeover of rival Swiss private bank BSI.

EFG reported a net loss of 59.8 million Swiss francs ($63.63 million) worse than the 4.7 million franc Swiss franc loss expected by analysts polled by Reuters, as net new money remained negative.

The Zurich-based bank reported outflows of 5.8 billion francs, a worsening from the 5.4 billion francs leaving the bank during 2016 following its purchase of BSI. The company’s dividend was kept at 0.25 francs per share, the same level as a year earlier.

$1 = 0.9398 Swiss francs Reporting by John Revill

