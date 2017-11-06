FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt to award 12-cargo LNG tender to Gas Natural Fenosa, Swiss traders -trade sources
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
中国财经
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
深度分析
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
2017年11月6日 / 下午4点28分 / 更新于 21 小时前

Egypt to award 12-cargo LNG tender to Gas Natural Fenosa, Swiss traders -trade sources

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Egypt is expected to award its 12-cargo liquefied natural gas (LNG) tender to Spain’s Gas Natural Fenosa and three Swiss-based trading houses for supplies in the first quarter of 2018, trade sources said.

The final allocation may change but traders currently expect Egyptian Natural Gas Holding (EGAS) to award the Spanish gas company five shipments, trader Trafigura to supply three, Vitol three and Glencore one.

EGAS is seeking to bring in nine of the cargoes via Egypt’s two floating import terminals and three cargoes through a Jordanian terminal.

In the past EGAS has imported LNG through the Jordanian facility, where cargoes were converted back into gas and pumped through pipelines to Egypt. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Susan Fenton)

