FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#达沃斯论坛
#中美关系
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 25, 2018 / 7:38 AM / in a day

Israel's Elbit Systems gets $150 mln Australian defence contract

1 分钟阅读

TEL AVIV, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems Ltd said its subsidiary won a $150 million contract to provide support services to the Australian Defence Force for battle management system command and control.

The contract is for five years and optional extensions of up to seven years may be exercised in the future, Elbit said in a statement on Thursday.

“This is a major contract for Elbit Systems of Australia that will significantly enhance and strengthen its local engineering and support capabilities,” said Yehuda Vered, general manager of Elbit Systems Land and C4I. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Tova Cohen)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below