FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Elbit Systems Q3 profit up as defence budgets grow
频道
专题
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
路透精英汇
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
时事要闻
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
中国财经
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月14日 / 早上7点35分 / 1 天前

Israel's Elbit Systems Q3 profit up as defence budgets grow

1 分钟阅读

TEL AVIV, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported higher third-quarter net profit on Tuesday and said its backlog of orders has expanded due to growing defence budgets in its target markets.

The maker of drones, pilot helmet displays and cyber security systems said it earned $1.57 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the three-month period, up from $1.46 a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $800.7 million from $780.8 million.

Elbit’s order backlog climbed to $7.64 billion at the end of September from $6.84 billion a year earlier. It said about 73 percent of the backlog were orders from abroad.

“We see ongoing increases in defence budgets, which we have been able to capitalize on in many of our target markets,” Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis said in a statement.

Elbit declared a dividend of 44 cents for the third quarter, unchanged from the second quarter. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below