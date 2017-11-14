FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Israel's Elbit Systems Q3 profit up as defence budgets grow
频道
专题
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
路透精英汇
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
时事要闻
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
中国财经
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月14日 / 上午11点16分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-Israel's Elbit Systems Q3 profit up as defence budgets grow

3 分钟阅读

(Adds CEO comments, details, share reaction)

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported higher third-quarter profit on Tuesday and forecast continued revenue and profit growth based on its expanding backlog of orders.

The maker of drones, pilot helmet displays and cyber security systems said it earned $1.57 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the three-month period, up from $1.46 a year earlier. Revenue rose to $800.7 million from $780.8 million.

Elbit’s order backlog climbed to a record $7.64 billion at the end of September from $6.84 billion a year earlier. Orders from abroad accounted for 73 percent of the backlog.

“The fact that our backlog grew by 12 percent and the fact that we see growing demand for our products and systems is a very good indication for continuation of growth in revenues and profits,” Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis told Reuters.

“Combining that with improving efficiencies, I have no doubt that the company will continue to grow in all parameters.”

He said a process begun a few years ago to reduce duplications, combine business units and centralise procurement activities is bearing fruit by increasing profit margins.

The backlog has been boosted by ongoing increases in defence budgets, “which we have been able to capitalize on in many of our target markets”, Machlis said.

Budgets have increased in the United States, Elbit’s biggest market, as well as in Europe, where “there is demand to find solutions for terrorist threats”.

Tensions around North and South Korea as well as China have boosted defence demand in Asia, while countries such as India see defence spending as a way to grow their economy.

The market in Latin America has stagnated, mainly due to falling oil and gas prices, though there is some recent improvement in this region, Machlis said.

Elbit’s land systems activities in particular posted strong growth in the quarter, with revenue jumping to $121 million from $31.8 million.

For many years the United States, with its “no boots on the ground” policy, focused on its air force and navy, but budgets are now growing for ground operations. In addition to advanced artillery defences and tank upgrades, Elbit provides border surveillance systems for homeland security.

Elbit’s shares were down 0.6 percent at midday in Tel Aviv. Its Nasdaq shares have surged 42 percent since the start of 2017 to $144.

Elbit declared a dividend of 44 cents for the third quarter, unchanged from the second quarter. (Editing by Steven Scheer and Hugh Lawson)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below