Israel's Elbit Systems wins U.S. contract worth up to $176 mln
December 20, 2017 / 7:59 AM / 6 days ago

Israel's Elbit Systems wins U.S. contract worth up to $176 mln

1 分钟阅读

TEL AVIV, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Wednesday its U.S. subsidiary won a contract from DynCorp International Inc to provide support services for the U.S. Army’s C-26 and UC-35 aircraft fleet.

The award is for a one-year base period of up to $25 million and five additional single-year options. If all options are exercised, the total contract value will be up to $176 million.

Elbit Systems of America provides contractor logistics support and engineering, maintenance, repair and overhaul services for aircraft and ground platforms. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Jeffrey Heller)

