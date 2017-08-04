FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eldorado, Chile's CMPC talks end over price, sources say
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
2017年8月4日 / 下午12点48分 / 9 天前

Eldorado, Chile's CMPC talks end over price, sources say

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Talks between Chile's Empresas CMPC SA and J&F Investimentos SA over Brazilian pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil SA have collapsed as the end of an exclusivity period approached and price disagreements remained, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

CMPC's unit Arauco remains interested in Eldorado Brasil, said one of the people, who requested anonymity to discuss the matter freely. The exclusivity period ended in the early hours of Friday. According to the people, Arauco could continue to negotiate better terms for the purchase, although facing competing bids for Eldorado.

Efforts to contact the companies were not immediately successful. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer)

