Former Eldorado Gold CEO Wright quits board
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 晚上10点08分 / 更新于 15 小时内

Former Eldorado Gold CEO Wright quits board

2 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Paul Wright, the former chief executive of Eldorado Gold Corp, plans to resign from the board of the Canadian gold miner, where he is vice chairman, the company said in a statement accompanying its quarterly results.

Wright retired as CEO in April after nearly 18 years at the Vancouver-based company’s helm and became vice chairman. He will resign as of Dec. 31, the company said, without giving any reason for his departure.

Shares in Eldorado have fallen 61 percent this year, in part on the back of the miner’s struggles to get permits for its gold projects in Greece. In September it threatened to freeze its Greek investments, which the company made under Wright in 2012, but later backed down.

The stock fell this week to its lowest level in 15 years - C$1.59 - after Eldorado cuts its gold production forecast for its flagship Kisladag mine in Turkey due to lower-than-expected ore grades. It closed at C$1.68 on Thursday. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
