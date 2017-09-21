FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gold miner Eldorado to postpone decision on Halkidiki assets
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月21日 / 上午11点14分 / 1 个月前

Gold miner Eldorado to postpone decision on Halkidiki assets

1 分钟阅读

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp on Thursday said it had decided to temporarily postpone its decision to place its Halkidiki assets on care and maintenance.

The company also said it entered into dialog with Greece’s Ministry of Energy and Environment to develop its Kassandra Mine assets.

Eldorado warned last week that it could halt new investment in Greece from Sept. 22, unless the country granted it permits and showed willingness to engage in constructive talks. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘couto)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below