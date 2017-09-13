FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek police fire tear gas at Eldorado Gold workers in Athens
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月13日 / 早上8点15分 / 1 个月前

Greek police fire tear gas at Eldorado Gold workers in Athens

2 分钟阅读

ATHENS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Greek police fired tear gas at dozens of Eldorado Gold workers rallying outside the energy ministry in Athens on Wednesday to protest against potential job losses after the Canadian company threatened to suspend investment at its Greek mines.

Eldorado Gold Corp announced the possible suspension on Monday, blaming delays in getting permits, only days after the leftist-led government urged investors to show confidence in Greece as it emerges from crisis.

About 100 workers, in yellow vests, rallied outside the ministry early on Wednesday unfurling a banner reading “Occupation” in front of a police cordon. Some of them stormed into the building, according to one police official.

Police later fired some rounds of tear gas at the protesters.

The company blames the government for not granting it all the necessary permits for its Skouries and Olympias projects, which represent one of the biggest foreign investments in the country. It says it employs about 2,000 people in Greece, where unemployment stands at 21.2 percent, the euro zone’s highest.

The projects have provoked violent protests by locals who fear they will ruin the northern region of Halkidiki, a landscape of pristine beaches and lush forests.

The case has been a flashpoint with the authorities and a test of Greece’s resolve to push ahead with foreign investments.

It is sensitive for Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ Syriza party, which strongly opposed the investment before coming to power in 2015. The government now says it wants the project as long as it is “environmentally and economically sound”.

Differences have dragged on for years over testing methods to comply with environmental regulations. An arbitration process is expected to begin this week. (Reporting by Alkis Konstantinidis; Writing by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below