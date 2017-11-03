FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carmakers launch pan-European charging network
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
深度分析
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
国际财经
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月3日 / 早上7点02分 / 1 天前

Carmakers launch pan-European charging network

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A group of mainly German car makers said on Friday it had formed a joint venture to build out a pan-European network of 400 fast charging stations for electric vehicles by the year 2020.

The venture, called IONITY, is backed by BMW AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen with its Audi and Porsche brands, the companies said in a statement.

Anxiety over whether battery-powered cars have the range to reach their destination is inhibiting some drivers from switching from traditional petrol- or diesel-powered models.

But with U.S. all-electric challenger Tesla stealing a lead, established brands are teaming up to ensure that electric vehicles (EVs) can get quickly back on the road after hooking up to a High-Power Charging (HPC) station.

“The first pan-European HPC network plays an essential role in establishing a market for electric vehicles,” IONITY’s CEO Michael Hajesch said. He added that the fast-charging stations would also offer digital-payment capability.

IONITY, to be headquartered in Munich, will open its first 20 charging stations to the public this year in Germany, Norway and Austria. These would be 120 km (75 miles) apart, and run in partnership with Tank & Rast, Circle K and OMV.

The network will be expanded to 100 stations in 2018, each one enabling several drivers of different car brands to charge their vehicles at the same time.

Each charging point will have a capacity of 350 kW, and will use the an existing European standard, the Combined Charging System, to reduce charging times compared to existing systems. The system is not tied to brands, which should make EVs more appealing to drivers, IONITY said. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Douglas Busvine; Editing by Susan Fenton)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below