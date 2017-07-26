FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Body at Brazil regulator recommends approval of Neoenergia deal
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月26日

Body at Brazil regulator recommends approval of Neoenergia deal

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - A report from a technical body at Brazil's power sector regulator Aneel published on Wednesday recommends the approval of Elektro Redes SA's takeover by Neoenergia SA, a deal announced in June.

The deal should be analyzed soon by Aneel's board, the last regulatory step needed before shareholders led by Spain's Iberdrola SA can proceed with an initial public offering of Neoenergia shares, expected for September. The company plans a dual listing that could value Neoenergia at $11 billion, Reuters published on July 14. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)

