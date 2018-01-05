FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Eletrobras hires Hogan Lovells to resolve U.S. class action lawsuits
January 5, 2018 / 2:41 PM / 更新于 a day ago

Brazil's Eletrobras hires Hogan Lovells to resolve U.S. class action lawsuits

SAO PAULO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-owned power holding Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA has hired law firm Hogan Lovells to “resolve class action lawsuits” in the U.S., according to a note published on Friday on the official government gazette.

The law firm has been hired before by Eletrobras, as the company is known, to investigate alleged acts of corruption involving the company. Eletrobras is one of the state-owned companies ensnared in Brazil’s widest-ever corruption probe, known as “Operation Car Wash.” (Reporting by Luciano Costa )

