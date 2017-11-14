FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's BNDES CEO says government considers two-stage Eletrobras privatization
频道
专题
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
路透精英汇
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
时事要闻
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
中国财经
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月14日 / 晚上11点16分 / 更新于 18 小时前

Brazil's BNDES CEO says government considers two-stage Eletrobras privatization

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian development bank BNDES’s chief executive said on Tuesday that the government is considering a two-stage privatization of state-controlled power holding company Centrais Brasileiras SA.

Paulo Rabello de Castro told investors at an event in New York that a first phase could entail a private investor buying a stake in Eletrobras, as the power holding company is known, and helping the government improve its efficiency before control is transferred to the private sector entirely.

BNDES has been tasked by the Brazilian government with defining the privatization model. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Sandra Maler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below