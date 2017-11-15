FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's govt to send Eletrobras privatization bill to Congress soon
2017年11月15日 / 下午4点17分

Brazil's govt to send Eletrobras privatization bill to Congress soon

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s deputy Finance Minister Eduardo Guardia said on Wednesday the government expects to send a bill to privatize state-controlled utility Eletrobras to Congress next week.

Guardia said key details of the privatization process will be submitted to a shareholders meeting expected to take place next year. The Brazilian government plans to privatize the company through a share offering that will dillute its stake.

Voting rights will be limited to 10 percent for individual new investors, a way of ensuring Eletrobras will have dispersed share ownership after the privatization, Guardia said. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Christian Plumb and Chizu Nomiyama)

