FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Eletrobras slashes investment plan in efficiency push
频道
专题
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
比特币
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
时事要闻
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
财经视点
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 18, 2017 / 1:47 PM / a day ago

Brazil's Eletrobras slashes investment plan in efficiency push

2 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA will reduce its investments starting in 2018 to boost efficiency ahead of its planned privatization next year.

In a securities filing on Monday, the company, known as Eletrobras, said its board had authorized investments of 19.75 billion reais ($6 billion) for 2018 through 2022. That is down sharply from the nearly 36 billion reais estimated in its prior five-year plan, which covered 2017-2021.

Eletrobras said the investments would be in power generation, transmission and infrastructure projects, directly or through special-purpose vehicles.

The company also forecast an annual payroll reduction of 890 million reais if 3,017 employees participate in a voluntary buyout program next year.

The plan signals a push to streamline operations as Eletrobras considers selling six distribution assets by July and gears up for privatization sometime in 2018.

The government announced plans to privatize Eletrobras in August, but the move depends on a series of legislative and regulatory measures, as well as the definition of the privatization model, Eletrobras said in the filing.

Without giving details, Eletrobras said it hoped completion of the privatization process would lead to increased revenue and additional investments from new partners willing to commit fresh capital to the company.

$1 = 3.29 reais Reporting by Gabriela Mello and Luciano Costa; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below